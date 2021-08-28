× Expand Glenn Pine Photography Granny Shot

press release: Join us for a fun night out at Wisconsin Brewing Company, featuring Granny Shot Band and food trucks from Smokin Dragons BBQ and Jolly Frog! All proceeds benefit GILDA'S CLUB MADISON, a local nonprofit organization that offers free emotional support, cancer education, and hope to children and adults with any cancer diagnosis and those who care for them.

[CENSORED] Cancer is inspired by Dr. Adam “Bean” Gepner's journey and victory over metastatic testicular cancer. It's an anti-celebration for the six-letter "C" word that rocks so many people's lives. There is a suggested donation of $20 which includes a voucher for one beer or soda. More event details online at: https://censoredcancer. weebly.com/

Learn more about Gilda's Club by visiting: https://www. gildasclubmadison.org/