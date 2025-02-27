Online
The Center for Black Excellence and Culture: History in the Making
media release: Honor and celebrate Black History month! The Center and Rev. Dr. Alex Gee are hosting a History in the Making Virtual community event on Feb 27, from 5pm - 5:45pm. We hope that you will join us! Stay tuned to learn more.
This is a unique opportunity to connect with the community and be a part of something truly special. Don't miss out on this chance to be a part of history in the making!
