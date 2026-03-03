The Center for Black Excellence and Culture Grand Opening

media release: RSVP through the Facebook event and sign up for updates at: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdYlo9.../viewform

We’re opening the doors to The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, our first full building opening and a powerful moment shaped by Black vision, care, and collective belief.

This Grand Opening Open House is an invitation for all to gather, explore the space, and celebrate a future rooted in Black joy, brilliance, and self-determination. Come experience the Center, connect with community, and feel the energy of what’s coming to life.

Guests can enjoy light refreshments, music, and the chance to be part of this milestone moment. More details and programming will be shared soon — this is just the beginning.