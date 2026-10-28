Center for Dairy Research 40th Anniversary Open House

media release: The Center for Dairy Research (CDR) is inviting community and campus members to Babcock Hall for an open house in celebration of the Center’s 40th anniversary.

The public open house will take place 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11 at Babcock Hall, west end addition, located at 1605 Linden Drive. Everyone is welcome to this free event, which will include an interactive self-guided tour highlighting the building’s state-of-the-art facility as well as samples showcasing some innovative CDR products.

Tour stops will include tasty samples of cheese, yogurt, butter, and dairy beverages. CDR staff will be on hand to describe how CDR helps the dairy industry produce innovative and high-quality dairy products utilizing CDR’s state-of-the-art equipment and expertise. Learn about CDR’s Sensory services that lead consumer panels that test dairy products and provide important feedback directly to leading dairy product producers.

Founded in 1986, CDR is now the largest dairy research center in the U.S. Primarily funded by Wisconsin and U.S. dairy farmers, CDR supports dairy companies and organizations through product development, troubleshooting, education and research. The Center also works with UW graduate students on research projects designed to drive innovations in dairy products and processing.

In 2023, CDR celebrated the grand opening on its new addition to Babcock Hall, which includes a food-grade, licensed pilot facility — with state-of-the-art research, instruction and small-scale manufacturing spaces — as well as a broader array of dairy food processing equipment.

The Center for Dairy Research, located at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, is dedicated to supporting the U.S. dairy industry through innovative research, technical support, training and education.