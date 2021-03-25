ONLINE: Centering the Whole Child in Teaching and Learning

media release: Effective educators, parents, and community caregivers have long actively worked to build paths for children to learn empowering social and emotional skills. The COVID-19 pandemic and the global protests to protect and value Black lives have facilitated greater commitment to ensuring that children’s social and emotional needs be a more explicit focus in virtual learning contexts and beyond. How can we teach self-awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making in these challenging times.

In this Real Talk for Real Change symposium, local and national experts will lead us in a conversation on Centering the Whole Child in Teaching and Learning. Together, we will unpack what this means by sharing effective models, developmental priorities, and the outcomes that drive the work. The panel features the following special guests:

Yorel Lashley, Ph.D., Director of Arts, PLACE (Professional Learning and Community Education)

Hailey Love, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Psychology and Special Education, UW–Madison

Iris Patterson, Fifth Grade Teacher, Huegel Elementary School, Madison Metropolitan School District

Roberto Rivera, Executive Director, Pain to Propane Organization

The Real Talk for Real Change symposia series is open to the public and focuses on the critical issues of racial justice in education by centering the voices of UW–Madison scholars of color and community members.