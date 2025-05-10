The Central, Czarbles, Porcupine

× Expand Sammantha Lindgren Two images of the two members of The Central. The Central

media release:

The Central

Intense experimental grind project from Madison.

Czarbles

(Madison’s most warped and technically accomplished mathcore)

Porcupine

Porcupine started around 2006 in La Crosse, WI by singer/guitarist Casey Virock. In naming the band, Virock saluted one of his favorite bands, Echo and the Bunnymen. His songcraft and musical sensibilities swirl the Bunnymen and other New Wavers along with 1960s British psychedelica purveyors (especially Syd Barrett) and 1970s classic rockers. The result is muscular and edgy, infused with melodicism and angular guitar work that puts the band in a class with Queens of the Stone Age and Swervedriver.

The band has released four full-length albums, and has worked with music titans such as Steve Albini. Their new album ‘Our Chemistry is a Tightrope’ released in 2024, has been featured by The Current and other media outlets. The vinyl record is available at record stores across the U.S. and Europe.

Porcupine’s live show includes tour support for the Meat Puppets, Mudhoney, Mission of Burma, The Flaming Lips, Built to Spill, and Dinosaur, Jr.