Central Midwest Ballet Academy

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Sundays in December, 2 p.m. Warm up the winter day with festive holiday music during Olbrich's Holiday Concert Series. $2 suggested donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help to keep the gardens a free source of education and inspiration for everyone!

Central Midwest Ballet Academy's The Little Matchstick Girl is a family friendly performance based on Hans Christian Andersen's classic story. With a narrator to help audiences follow along, the dancers are sure to entertain with their enthusiasm and energy.

Recognized for their excellence, our dancers are excited to help you kick off your Holiday Season celebrations!

