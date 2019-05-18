Central Midwest Ballet Academy Spring Showcase

press release: May 18 | 2:00 & 6:00 pm, Margaret H’Doubler Theater, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Ave.

Central Midwest Ballet’s Spring Showcase features new works by local choreographers in many styles to highlight our students’ talents. This year we will also be performing the second act of Giselle, a classical ballet standard usually performed by professional companies. In Lathrop Hall’s intimate theater, it’s a great show for a new ballet audience member, or a life-long lover of the art.