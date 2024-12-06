Centrific, Samuel Wallner, Bledat, Zip Disk

media release: The days are shorter and darker, what better time for a weekend full of Techno. It’s time to venture back into the deep end. We are proud to welcome Midwest legend, Great Beyond visionary, and Intellephunk founder Centrific back to Madison for a special Friday night full of deep psychedelic Techno at Bath. A true godfather of Midwest Techno Centrific and his many collaborations have been the beating heart of Minneapolis’s thriving House and Techno community for nearly two decades. We couldn’t be more excited to hear Centrific put those lovely Danley’s to work at our first edition of Bath at Club Crucible.

If that isn’t enough we have 2 of Madison’s rising stars to heat up the water for us, Samuel Wallner and Bledat. Samuel Wallner’s no stranger to the Madison scene, the main force behind August_AUX with deep dubby releases on Sun Gate and Greyscale, he will have no problems taking us in Deep. Bledat’s minimal and micro selections will heat up fast so come early and stay late.

Do you want more? Guess what we have it! Our good friends at Remain in Night will have a SECOND amazing night of techno for you on Saturday at Gamma Ray. A real Madison Techno Weekender to get your season of darkness started off right.

Hosted by and opening ambient selections from DJ Zip disk

Full Danley Sound Labs high resolution sound system from Resonant Events

$10 presale

$15 at the door

9pm - DJ Zip disk ambient selections

9:30 - Bledat

10:30 - Samuel Wallner

11:30 - Centrific

2:30am END