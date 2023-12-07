Centro Hispano Annual Celebration

media release: The Annual Celebration acknowledging 40 years of Centro Hispano will be an event full of meaning and historic significance. It is not just an event; it is a testament to our enduring commitment to empower youth, strengthen families, and engage with our vital and vibrant community.

La Celebración Anual que reconoce 40 años de Centro Hispano promete ser un evento lleno de significado e importancia histórica. No es solo un evento; es un testimonio de nuestro compromiso duradero de empoderar a la juventud, fortalecer a las familias y comprometernos con nuestra comunidad vital y vibrante.