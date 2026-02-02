Centro Winter Market

media release: Centro is excited to launch its Winter Market Series, a seven-week indoor market designed to support local vendors while fostering community connection during the winter months.

Fridays | February 13 – March 27, 5:00–7:30 PM, 2403 Cypress Way. Madison, WI 53713

Hosted in Centro’s indoor plaza, the Winter Market Series will feature local entrepreneurs alongside community cooking workshops led by guest chefs who will share culturally rich dishes and culinary traditions.

This initiative reflects Centro’s commitment to community-centered programming, and cultural celebration; all at Mercadito!