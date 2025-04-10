CEO Decisions — Startup Realities

media release: Join UW–Madison’s Technology Entrepreneurship Office (TEO) for an engaging session exploring how CEOs navigate critical decisions at the intersection of technical innovation and business strategy in early-stage startups.

Whether you’re a student founder, aspiring executive, or simply curious about startup leadership, this session will offer insights into what it takes to lead through uncertainty, align cross-functional teams, and make tough calls that shape the future of a company.

3:00-3:45 PM: Talk

3:45-4:00 PM: Q&A

4:00-4:45 PM: Networking and Reception

Originally from Michigan, Dr. Corinne Bodeman built her career in business development, launching new markets and leading strategic growth across industries. She transitioned into academia after years in consultative sales and project coordination, now teaching at Northern Michigan University’s College of Business.

Her entrepreneurial journey is shaped by a passion for bridging technical and business teams and a career spent driving innovation, building consensus, and identifying new opportunities. Dr. Bodeman brings real-world perspective and academic insight into what it means to lead in the high-stakes world of startups.

This event is free and open to all UW–Madison students, faculty, and staff.