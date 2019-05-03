Ceramics, Jewelry, Construction & Remodeling Programs

Gallery Night at Madison College Ceramics, Jewelry and Construction & Remodeling Programs

May 3, 2019 5-9 pm. 2125 Commercial Ave, corner of Packers Ave and Commercial Ave.

What do little houses, pottery and jewelry have in common? Visit the hidden gems at Madison College Commercial Avenue Learning Center. See the new shared digs for the ceramics and jewelry departments and why the little houses and sheds are being built. Learn about classes in continuing education, college transfer programs and courses in construction trades. Tour the little houses, watch wheel thrown pottery and creative jewelry being made. Exhibit and sales. Food to chew, tours to inspire.