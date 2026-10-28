Cervato Pizza Grand Opening

media release: A new pizza experience is joining the Madison Public Market this week. Cervato Pizza opens Friday, October 30, bringing a fast, fresh and interactive approach to pizza: choose your toppings, watch your pizza come together in the open kitchen, and get it cooked with rapid-speed technology designed to have it ready in minutes.

Come help us welcome Cervato Pizza to the Market and make it part of your Friday night. 5:30PM, Space 460.