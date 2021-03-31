ONLINE: César Chávez Day of Reflection

media release: On Wednesday March 31, from 4:00pm to 5:00pm, the Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Program will celebrate the 94th anniversary of the birth of labor organizer and civil rights icon César Estrada Chávez with a virtual conversation on his life and legacy. CLS lecturer José Guadalupe Villagrán will give a brief keynote address, followed by a panel featuring Centro Hispano Director Karen Menéndez Coller, Voces de la Frontera organizer Primitivo Torres, and attorneys Daniela Juarez and Aissa Olivarez. The event is co-sponsored by the UW-Madison School for Workers, the Havens-Wright Center for Social Justice, the South Central Federation of Labor, Worker Justice Wisconsin, the Madison chapter of Voces de la Frontera, and UW-Madison Mecha, and ChiLaCSA. For more information, please contact the Program at chicla@letsci.wisc.edu.

The event will happen via Zoom Video conference. Guests should register in advance.