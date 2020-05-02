Ceschi Ramos, Lil Guillotine

× Expand Ceschi Ramos

press release: There is a public health crisis in the Dane County Jail, and the Free The 350 Bail Fund is doing something about it by helping organize decarceration campaigns, part of which is holding online concerts to free them all.

The bail fund will host online concerts to stop the potential death sentence being handed to people in jail by elected officials, to protect their 8th amendment right to protection from cruel and unusual punishment and to prevent untold avoidable deaths that will result from keeping people caged during a pandemic and sending others in and out of the jail facility. The concerts will be held online in May on Saturdays, at 7pm CST. RSVP & view the concerts here.

The Free The 350 Bail Fund, which seeks to prioritize bailing out Black people incarcerated in the Dane County jail system, and also seeks to end the unjust and antiquated prison and jail system in general, has freed 6 people from the Dane County jail in April so far. Ceschi Ramos will be headlining the Saturday May 2 concert at 7pm. Ceschi Ramos has been described as “a Connecticut ambassador atop the international indie hip hop world,” and “blends lush indie rock production with left-field hip-hop like no one else.” He has been featured in Hip Hop DX multiple times and has over fifteen years of music performance experience. Also performing, is Lil Guillotine, who was recently named in Tone Madison’s “Madison singles and deep cuts that stood out in 2019,” and was featured in a Teen Vogue article and who also helped start the Bail Fund acting as a key member of the Bail Fund’s fundraising and finance team.

Please contact LilGuillotine@LilGuillotine. com for interviews and further info.

Website https://freethe350bailfund. wordpress.com// // Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ FreeThe350BailFund/ // Twitter https://twitter.com/FreeThe350 // Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ freethe350bailfund// /