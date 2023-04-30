Chabad of Madison Groundbreaking Ceremony

media release: Chabad of Madison is hosting a Groundbreaking Ceremony, Sunday, April 30, 1:30 PM at 1713 Monroe St., marking the construction that began for the new Chabad Campus. The state-of-the-art center will include a synagogue/social hall, Kosher commercial kitchen, library, teen lounge, classrooms, staff suite and offices.

A large crowd is expected to gather to celebrate this milestone event, from all corners of Dane County. The celebration will include some speeches and prayers. “Together, for 42 years, we built a community, And together we are excited to embark on this new campaign creating a larger more permanent home for the community” Said Rabbi Avremel. The foundation of a building is not cement, he added, but a community.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Rep. Lisa Subeck along with other local community leaders will address the crowd. More can read about this monumental project at ChabadMadison.com/building.

Chabad of Madison offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. For more information, contact Rabbi Avremel Matusof, at 608-535-9770, or visit ChabadMadison.com