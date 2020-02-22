press release: Chad Anderson’s solo shows have no boundaries.

Since age 18 he has been playing shows at coffeehouses, bars, theaters and festivals making him a song glacier. Often times not employing a setlist to keep things fresh and see what the audience wants to hear while the tunes keep flowing. He draws from the great Americana songbook as he covers ground from Woody Guthrie to Van Morrison. He relies on his vocal range, phrasing and delivery as well as his own developed guitar technique and rich spatial sound.

Leaving no stone unturned, he plays a fun blend of many genres as well as playing his own compositions seemingly different every time. He plays a 1971 Guild purchased right down the street from the Main Street Music and More!

Heavily influenced by the blues, gospel, mountain music, bluegrass, soul, cajun, jazz, latin jugband, rockabilly, heavy metal, funk, pop, country, and psychedelic music he had almost no choice but to be the individual that his mother always encouraged him to be.

That encouragement turned out to be a lifelong love of writing, playing, and performing with dozens of kind people who care about preserving music in its purest form. (From the Heart and for Yourself) This will be a stellar show!