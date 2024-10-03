7:30 pm on 10/3 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 10/4-5. $25.

media release: With over a billion streams of his 6 albums to date, and averaging a million more every week, Chad Daniels is one of the most listened to comedians of all time. Originally from, and still based in, Minnesota Chad has been touring the country for over 20 years. He has made 6 late night appearances to date and is one of only 13 comics to be featured on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien. His previous album Footprints on the Moon was the most streamed comedy album of 2017.

Chad’s third stand-up special and fifth album, Dad Chaniels, was released on Amazon in 2019 and is now available on YouTube. His hugely popular podcast, Middle of Somewhere with co-host Cy Amundson, is released weekly with extra content now available on Patreon @MOSPodcast.

His latest album, Twelfth Night, was recorded at his home club, ACME in Minneapolis, in March 2021 and released in October 2021. The album recording marked the 12th night, in a calendar year, that Chad had performed on stage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you want to know more, you can follow Chad on Instagram and twitter @thatchaddaniels or subscribe to his facebook page @comedianchaddaniels. His kids tell him he’s also on TikTok @thatchaddaniels.