7:30 pm on 10/2 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 10/3-4. $31.50.

media release: With over a billion streams across his 8 albums, Chad Daniels is one of the most listened-to comedians of all time. A Minnesota native, Chad has spent over 20 years touring the country, bringing his sharp wit to audiences nationwide. He’s made 6 late-night appearances is one of only 13 comics ever featured on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien. Chad’s latest special, EMPTY NESTER, was shot in his hometown of Minnesota and recently premiered on Netflix. Chad co hosts the podcast PRETEND PROBLEMS with his girlfriend Kelsey Cook, as well as Middle of Somewhere with his buddy Cy Amundson.