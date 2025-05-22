7 pm on 5/22 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 5/23-24. $25.

media release: Chad Kroeger and JT Parr are two comedians on a mission to raise stoke. Using their digital platforms (@chadgoesdeep), the duo take action to raise awareness and bring change for some of the most important causes in pop culture and beyond. When they are not at City Hall meetings , Kroeger and Parr host the weekly podcast Going Deep with Chad & JT , which sees them discussing major current events, honoring legends, exploring ongoing beefs, and giving solicited advice to callers and fans alike. They are bringing this comedic style to the stage through stand up. Chad and JT have appeared on HAWAII FIVE- O, ELLEN , HOWARD STERN , SETH MEYERS , and JIMMY KIMMEL . Chad can be seen as “Mitch the Beignet Guy” on BARRY Season 3, which he was profiled for on GQ . They previously wrote, executive produced, and starred in their Netflix series CHAD AND JT GO DEEP also produced by Abso Lutely Productions. Previously, they sold an animated series to Hulu, with 3 Arts and 20th TV producing. They are currently developing an animated series with 20th TV and 3 Arts, with Dominic Dierkes attached. Chad and JT can currently be seen on Netflix’ UNSTABLE as The Twins alongside Rob Lowe.