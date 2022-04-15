× Expand Rebecca Ciprus Chad McCullough

press release: The Madison Music Collective and The Arts + Literature Laboratory present Spring DIG Jazz 2022

Presenting new, original works by local jazz artists

Concerts will be held in-person at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. Suite 100

You can view the livestreams of each performance on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/ArtLitLab and on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ArtLitLab

Chad McCullough Trio - Music inspired by Olivier Messiaen's Technique of My Musical Language. Harmonic and melodic reinventions imagined in modern jazz.

Chad McCullough, trumpet; Larry Kohut, bass; Jon Deitemyer, drums

Chad holds a M.M. from the University of Washington, and a B.M. from the University of Idaho, where he was a Lionel Hampton Scholar, and was the first student to graduate with a jazz emphasis on his degree. In 2009 he participated in the jazz & creative music workshop at the Banff Centre in Canada. He was awarded a DCASE grant for an intensive study with Grammy-nominated trumpeter Tim Hagans from the City of Chicago, and is currently on the jazz faculty at DePaul University and the University of Wisconsin – Madison

