media release: Join Rebecca Seibel of TreeSpirit Consulting for a two-day Women's and Gender Minorities Chainsaw Safety Training! In such a male-dominated field, it can often be hard for women and those who identify as nonbinary, transgender, or other gender minorities to feel comfortable learning about and using chainsaws. Dane County Parks is hosting these classes to create space for such folks that would benefit from this class environment and to build community in Dane County, particularly in the fields of ecological restoration, forestry, and other similar lines of work. (*This course is open to anyone who feels it is an appropriate space for them to learn in.)

This course is open to any level sawyer, from someone who has never touched a saw to someone wanting to develop their skills in tree felling, limbing, and bucking, to those wanting to improve on their safe use of a saw!

Learn more and register at: https://www.danecountyparks.com/Event/Detail/1687

To register: head to our reservation page to view details.

Details are found under “Description”. You will have to either sign-in or create a new account in order to complete registration. The site should walk you through that process and it should be fairly simple. You’ll have to add your age in order for the system to allow you to register (participants have to be 18 years and older).

Support for these courses is provided by A Fund for Women, Madison Community Foundation, and the Foundation for Dane County Parks. If you are unable to pay any of the registration cost(s), please contact parksvolunteer@danecounty.gov after creating an account. Thanks to our grant funding we are able to provide scholarships for participants in need of financial aid.

Fees

Resident

Charge When Not Billed:

Registered Dane County Parks Volunteer (Standard Fee): $100.00 = $100.00

Volunteer for Non-Dane County Parks Land Restoration Agency (Standard Fee): $210.00 = $210.00

Private Individual, Non-Volunteer (Standard Fee): $280.00 = $280.00

Private Individual, Non-Volunteer - 50% Scholarship/ Financial Assistance (Standard Fee): $140.00 = $140.00

Non-Resident

Charge When Not Billed:

Registered Dane County Parks Volunteer (Standard Fee): $100.00 = $100.00

Volunteer for Non-Dane County Parks Land Restoration Agency (Standard Fee): $210.00 = $210.00

Private Individual, Non-Volunteer (Standard Fee): $280.00 = $280.00

Private Individual, Non-Volunteer - 50% Scholarship/ Financial Assistance (Standard Fee): $140.00 = $140.00