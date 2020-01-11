RSVP for Chainsaw Safety

press release: Chainsaw Safety Training Course Level I (Pre-registration is required) Space is limited to 15 and will fill up quickly

Level I will cover basic chainsaw operation and safety, felling trees, safety gear options, maintenance of chainsaw and chain sharpening.

WHY: Volunteers are required to take a Chainsaw Safety Training Course before using a chainsaw in a Dane County Park. Volunteers are also required to have a signed Chainsaw Waiver Form on file.

WHO: Open to all Dane County Park volunteers regardless of previous training or experience. Registered Dane County Park volunteers are given first preference.

WHEN: Saturday, January 11, 2020 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Attendance of the entire training is required to receive Chainsaw Safety Training Certificate.

WHERE: Dane County Parks Shop, 4318 Robertson Road. Madison, WI 53714

Sandwich lunch will be provided. Morning will be indoor class and then the afternoon session will be outside with a hands on skills lab using your own chainsaw.

COST: $30.00 to be pre-paid before the class. (Pre-registration is required.) Make check payable to: Friends of Dane County Parks.Send to Rhea Stangel-Maier, Dane County Parks, 4318 Robertson Road, Madison, WI 53714.Preference given to Dane County Parks volunteers, Dane County Parks Friends Group and partners working on a Dane County Park property.

To register, contact Rhea at (608) 224-3601 or stangel-maier@countyofdane.com .

This training class is being offered at a GREAT savings to volunteers who support Dane County Parks with land management projects. No refund will be issued unless a replacement is found to fill your spot.

WHAT TO BRING: Safety gear – chaps, hard-hat, safety glasses, hearing/ear protection, and steel-toed boots. (If you do not have all the safety gear listed above please contact Rhea as we will have some to loan for the training. During the class you will be learning about safety gear pros/cons and you might want to purchase items discussed during the training)

Your own chainsaw.

Wear long sleeves, work boots

Any questions you might have

Please dress for the weather. Indoor classroom setting and outdoor hands-on training in the afternoon.