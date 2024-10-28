RSVP for Chair Yoga

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Mondays, November 4-December 9, 10:30-11:15 am

Chair yoga allows you to be guided through stretches and traditional yoga poses while seated and standing, using a chair as a home base. The chair serves as support to your foundation and allows these positions to be more accessible. Guidance through breath exercises and meditation will be a main component of this class to enhance your overall body awareness. Pre-registration required by October 28.

Instructor: Megan Reed, Ivy Energy

$98/82 member for full series

Health & Fitness
608-246-4550
