Chairman Allen, Bliz Gee, G Stylez, JEXIZIS, Mane, Lil Nija, The Laugh Master

State Street-100 Block 100 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Mad Lit is a FREE concert series featuring live music and highlighting local artists, and businesses of color, on the 100 Block of State Street from 8PM - 11PM!

For The Culture Night hosted by The Laugh Master featuring Chairman Allen, Bliz Gee, G Stylez, JEXIZIS, Mane and Lil Nija

For more information, contact Urban Community Arts Network via email info@ucanmadison.org or by calling 608-561-UCAN.

Info

Music
