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media release: On August 28, 2026, I’m hosting The 5th “ Thee Chakari Daezhare Jamboree “.. Magic happens everyday, believe it or not. I believe I’m proof of that..

Come kick it with my crew at High Noon Saloon, where we’re turning the night into a full on Chakari Daezhare experience, baby! Watch through open and fresh eyes, BASK in the ambiance. Keep this space safe. This isn’t just a show… it’s a celebration of artistry, growth, and the beautiful evolution of my self Surviving on my music and stumbling upon the beautiful burlesque scene. I’ve crossed paths with some of the most talented, inspiring souls and now I get to bring them all together under one roof.

This cast? Unreal.

Every performer is bringing their own flavor! This mix is a mix not to miss! Whether they dance to the rhythm, create the sound, or embody the music itself. It’s raw. It’s expressive. It’s culture. It’s power.

I’m happy to be apart of something so special.

August 28th.

Doors: 7PM ~ SHOW: 8PM

High Noon Saloon.

Let’s make magic.