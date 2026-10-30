media release:THEE CHAKARI DAEZHARE BENEFIT JAMBOREE FUNDRAISER - A NIGHT OF ARTISTRY, EXPRESSION & LIBERATION!

Get ready for a night of bold personalities, boundary-pushing performances, and unapologetic self-expression at Café CODA!

Meet Chakari Daezhare, the dynamic force of nature and visionary host taking all kinds of stages by storm. As a powerhouse Black woman who brings undeniable presence, boundary pushing glamour, and an unapologetic, fresh energy to everything she touches, yes, complete with a fabulous physique and big ole booty she’ll be shaking all over the stage, she is redefining what live entertainment looks like.

Thee Chakari Daezhare Jamboree isn't just a showcase! it's a movement. It is a dedicated home for raw, undiscovered brilliance, created specifically to spotlight emerging artists whom she handpicks as the brightest future stars. This stage is built for total liberation. A space where self expression is pushed to its absolute maximum, and artists are challenged to leave it all out there.

More than anything, this show is about fierce authenticity. It's about being unapologetically you, no matter what, celebrating who you are as a person, an artist, and an individual. When you step into this room, you aren't just watching a performance..

you're witnessing an awakening.