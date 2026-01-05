Chakari Daezhare, MmeDelali

× Expand facebook.com/chakari.woods.5 A close-up of Chakari Daezhare. Chakari Daezhare

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the artists.

media release: "Chakari Daezhare is a soulful singer who pours her heart and soul into her music. A beautiful Black woman and dedicated single mother, she is on a mission to provide a life filled with love, liveliness, and stability for her child. Chakari performs around town, both supporting her family and sharing her incredible talent with the world. Not only does she sing the stories of her life, but she hosts her own shows, showcasing her unique style and unapologetically quirky and spunky personality. Chakari is truly an incredible and inspiring artist."

MmeDelali: "...with musical influences from hip hop, jazz, classical rock, r&b and neo soul. As a singer songwriter her art matures as she does. Join her on this musical journey following a young Black woman's coming of age story. A story of life and the pursuit of love. She says, 'Although my art reflects my individual experience navigating this world as a Black west African woman, many will be able to resonate. The human experience is one we all share.'"