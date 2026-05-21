Challengers

Zendaya stars as Tashi Duncan, A tennis prodigy turned coach who tries to restore her husband's former glory. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win. R, 2024.

media release: Celebrate the summer every Monday with WUD Film with our monthly themes: of Sports (June), Under the Lake (July), and Back to the '80s (August)!

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