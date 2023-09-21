media release: Please join the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Economics for a State of the Economy Address with Karen Dynan, professor of the practice in the Harvard University Department of Economics and at the Harvard Kennedy School. Dr. Dynan will present “Challenges for the U.S. Economic Policy.” See attached invite.

Presented by the Juli Plant Grainger Institute for Economic Research, the talk will take place on Thursday, September 21 in the Plenary Room of Grainger Hall on the UW-Madison campus.

More info on the talk: Karen Dynan will discuss key questions bearing on U.S. economic prospects and their implications for policy. Will inflation recede without a recession? How will AI affect future growth? Is the world de-globalizing? What are the risks associated with high and rising government debt?

Thursday, September 21

4:30-5:30PM: State of the Economy Address “Challenges for the U.S. Economic Policy”

5:30-6:30PM: Reception with the speaker

Plenary Room (Room 1310) in Grainger Hall, 975 University Ave., Madison, WI

Karen Dynan is a professor of the practice in the Harvard University Department of Economics and at the Harvard Kennedy School. She is also a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and the chair of the American Economic Association Committee on Economic Statistics. She previously served as assistant secretary for economic policy and chief economist at the U.S. Department of the Treasury from 2014 to 2017. From 2009 to 2013, Dynan was vice president and co-director of the Economic Studies program at the Brookings Institution. Before that, she was on the staff of the Federal Reserve Board, leading work in macroeconomic forecasting, household finances, and the Fed’s response to the financial crisis. Dynan has also served as a senior economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers (2003-2004) and as a visiting assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University (1998). Her current research focuses on macroeconomic policy, consumer behavior, and household finances. Dynan received her Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and her A.B. from Brown University.

We look forward to seeing you soon!