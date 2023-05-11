media release: Strengthening established connections is a valuable part of networking, but here's your chance to expand your network to 12 area organizations. Organizations from across Dane County and beyond are collaborating for a once-a-year MEGA Mixer networking event.

Thursday, May 11, 2023, 5 to 7 p.m.Dahmen's at Hawks Landing, 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona, WI 5359

Participating organizations:

Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce

DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce

Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau

Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce

Madison Black Chamber of Commerce

Monona East Side Business Alliance

Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce

OPEN Foundation

Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce

Verona Area Chamber of Commerce

Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Register through the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce website: www.veronawi.com/chamber-mega-mixer/

Registration includes appetizers. There will be a cash bar.