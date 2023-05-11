Chamber Mega Mixer
to
Hawks Landing Golf Club, Verona 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Strengthening established connections is a valuable part of networking, but here's your chance to expand your network to 12 area organizations. Organizations from across Dane County and beyond are collaborating for a once-a-year MEGA Mixer networking event.
Thursday, May 11, 2023, 5 to 7 p.m.Dahmen's at Hawks Landing, 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona, WI 5359
Participating organizations:
Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce
DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce
Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau
Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce
Madison Black Chamber of Commerce
Monona East Side Business Alliance
Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce
OPEN Foundation
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce
Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce
Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Register through the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce website: www.veronawi.com/chamber-mega-mixer/
Registration includes appetizers. There will be a cash bar.