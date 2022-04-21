media release: Experience chamber music in the intimate setting of Arts + Literature Laboratory, the way chamber music is intended to be, and you are sure to come across music that is new to your ears. We'll play a little of this and a lot of that and see what happens in this new classical chamber music laboratory. Paran Amirinazari, of the Willy Street Chamber Players, is the curator of this season's Chamber Music @ ALL concerts. You are in for a diverse array of chamber music spanning the centuries including exceptional modern works you will not want to miss.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 ($15 student/ALL member) in advance online at https://allchamber2.bpt.me and are available until 2 hours before the concert online. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $25.

Thursday April 21, 2022, 7pm (doors open 6:30pm)

Program:

“Book of Alleged Dances”

L.V. Beethoven (1770-1827): String Trio in E-flat major, Op. 3

John Adams (b. 1947): Book of Alleged Dances***

Musicians: Kaleigh Acord, violin and viola; Paran Amirinazari, violin; TBD, viola; James Waldo, cello