Chamber Music @ ALL

media release: Paran Amirinazari of Willy Street Chamber Players curates a new classical chamber music laboratory at ALL featuring a diverse array of chamber music spanning the centuries, including exceptional modern works you will not want to miss. On February 24 at 7pm, the program will include works by Beethoven, Jessie Montgomery, Carlos Simon, and Anton Arensky performed by Kaleigh Acord (violin), Paran Amirinazari (violin/viola), Trace Johnson (cello), and James Waldo (cello). Tickets $20 ($15 students/members) online in advance or $25 at the door.