media release: The Spring Green General Store is proud to present ChamberFest, a two-day classical chamber music festival in the heart of the River Valley community. For its first season, ChamberFest will explore the connection between classical music and the traditions of folk music and storytelling with a roster of musicians and artists from South Central Wisconsin. ChamberFest will take place on July 30-31 at the Spring Green General Store (137 S Albany St.).

● Saturday, July 30 at 12 PM: Folk-inspired Chamber Music Concert. This exploration of folk music through the classical lens will feature Piano Trio No. 39 by Joseph Haydn, the first three movements of Five Folksongs in Counterpoint by Florence Price, and String Quartet No. 2 by Anton Arensky.

● Saturday, July 30 at 1:30 PM: Open Mic. Following the folk-inspired chamber music concert, ChamberFest will open the floor to the River Valley community to share their favorite folk tunes in an hour-long open mic. Featuring Jim Barnard, Michael Ames, and Holly Van Gilder.

● Sunday, July 31 st at 12 PM and 1 PM: Children’s Concerts featuring Josh Krause from American Players Theatre. Krause will recite Julia Donaldson’s charming story The Snail and the Whale with a live string trio underscore featuring works by Scott Joplin, Edward Grieg, and more. These fun and inclusive concerts will invite music lovers of all ages to learn more about the instruments, ask questions about the music and featured composers, and enjoy the art of storytelling with a live soundtrack.

All ChamberFest events are free with a $10-$20 suggested donation. You can make a tax-deductible donation to ChamberFest through their fiscal receiver, https://createwisconsin.org/, at https://www.mightycause.com/ story/Chamberfest. Cash and check donations will be accepted at all concerts. Additional details can be found on the https://www. springgreengeneralstore.com/ chamber-fest/ page on the Spring Green General Store

website.

ChamberFest is supported in part by grants from https://www.rivervalleyarts. org/, Sauk County Extension Education, Arts & Culture Committee, and the https://artsboard.wisconsin. gov/Pages/home.aspx with funds from the State of Wisconsin.