Chameleons, The Veldt

× Expand Helen Millington The five members of Chameleons on some steps. Chameleons

media release: Heralded by a stream of overwhelmingly celebratory reviews for their latest full-length album ARCTIC MOON (their first in over 24 years), CHAMELEONS are launching a North American tour which will kick off on April 7 in Minneapolis and conclude on May 2 in Houston, with shows in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, NYC, Orlando and Nashville with many cities in-between. The Veldt will be support.

While their albums, including 2025’s Arctic Moon have been overwhelmingly embraced by new and old fans alike, their live shows are the stuff of legend. The Spill Magazine wrote of their Toronto show in August 2024, “The band played a tight set and are all incredible musicians. Special mention must be given to Vox, whose vocals are as strong as ever. The man simply does not age. When they performed songs from their debut album as encores, it was as if time stood still.” Pop Dose called their Seattle show “absolute fire… I was as much mesmerized by what appeared to be [Stephen] Rice’s effortless plucking of his cherry red guitar to produce gigantic melodies and intricate hooks that resonate with my soul as much as the words Vox passionately brings to life.” Of their London show, Louder Than War proclaimed, “Chameleons performed a blistering set at Shepherd’s Bush Empire, in the process revealing that one of the finest bands of the post-punk era still have plenty to say with their irrepressible melodies, nimble basslines, shimmering guitars, and intriguing lyrics… The Chameleons are still more than capable of creating some of the greatest experiences.” On the same London show, The Guardian reported that the “gnarled angst and integrity of Manchester’s ultimate cult band remains intact."

Bestowed with triumphant and across-the-board stellar reviews, Arctic Moon found Chameleons growing exponentially both musically and in popularity. Containing seven new songs including the single "Saviours Are A Dangerous Thing," a re-recorded version of the 2024 single "Where Are You?", plus longer compositions such as the slow-burning epic "David Bowie Takes My Hand," the new album has garnered a four star review in MOJO ("The Manc lizard king's mix of head shop philosophy and mournful stadium jangle has aged well"), a 9 out of 10 review in Vive Le Rock ("It’s rare for a band to recapture the magic of their youth so ably, but that’s exactly what they have done here"), and an 8 out of 10 from UNCUT ("“The muscular opener confirms they mean business, with further shape-shifting amid gothic jangles and a convincing anthemic passion recalling former moody heights, while the more sprawling tracks best illustrate their 21st century relevance"). Although signaling something of a departure from the sound of their earlier albums, Arctic Moon nevertheless remains rooted in the same emotional depth, spirit and intensity that has always defined their output.

“There is an obvious maturity to the songwriting on this record, and anyone familiar with our past work will hear that this is a positive step forward,” bassist and singer Vox (Mark Burgess) has previously stated. “While we’re proud of the band’s legacy, we really wanted to forge something fresh while retaining that profound and imaginative quality we’re known for. We think that we have managed to do that and deliver a very strong record!”

Long cited as a hugely influential act, having inspired the likes of Verve, Oasis, White Lies, The Slow Readers Club, Interpol, The Killers and Editors, among countless others and known for their transformative musical catalog and intense and emotionally charged live performances, Chameleons continues four decades in with four albums under their belt: Script of the Bridge (1983), What Does Anything Mean? Basically!' (1984), Strange Times (1986), and Why Call It Anything? (2001).

Their unique sound quickly captivated the public through their mix of melancholic yet energetic and powerful tunes, hypnotic, ethereal riffs, and the potent, timeless lyrical style. Chameleons are considered one of the most influential guitar bands of the '80s and '90s, contributing substantially to the post-punk, shoegaze and indie scenes. They are often regarded as one of the most underrated bands ever to emerge from Manchester, England.

2024 saw the band releasing two critically-hailed EPs – Where Are You? which was comprised of three new songs, and Tomorrow Remember Yesterday which contained five songs from the vault that were re-recorded, and kicked off a new chapter for Chameleons. Arctic Moon sees the band starting a whole new book.

Chameleons are Reg Smithies (guitar), Vox (bass, vocals, lyrics), Stephen Rice (guitar), Danny Ashberry (keyboards), and Todd Demma (drums).