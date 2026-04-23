DJ Chamo
to
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
facebook.com/chamowisconsin
A close-up of DJ Chamo.
DJ Chamo
media release: We interrupt our usual Cheap Date Night vibes to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our pal DJ Chamo! Chamo will be spinning everything from old school salsa (Willie Colon, Buena Vista, etc) to salsa fusion, Latin grooves and house later in the night! Come celebrate with us!
Info
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music