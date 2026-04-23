× Expand facebook.com/chamowisconsin A close-up of DJ Chamo. DJ Chamo

media release: We interrupt our usual Cheap Date Night vibes to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our pal DJ Chamo! Chamo will be spinning everything from old school salsa (Willie Colon, Buena Vista, etc) to salsa fusion, Latin grooves and house later in the night! Come celebrate with us!