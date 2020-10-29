ONLINE: Champions Together

press release: Former Packers All-Pro Guard Josh Sitton will help Special Olympics Wisconsin showcase the superpowers of their Young Athletes on October 29, 2020 at 8 a.m. during their “Champions Together Breakfast” virtual fundraiser, presented by WinTrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank.

This free event, hosted by Chairman of the Board of Directors for Special Olympics Wisconsin and TMJ4 anchor Vince Vitrano, will celebrate Special Olympics Wisconsin’s youngest champions. Young Athletes are children between the ages of 2 – 10, both with and without intellectual disabilities, who participate in Special Olympics Wisconsin’s innovative program that introduces basic sport skills, like running, throwing and catching. The fun and inclusive program offers families, teachers, caregivers, and people from the community the chance to share the joy of sports with all children and abilities.

The Young Athletes program also helps children to understand the importance of treating people different from them with dignity and respect. By building this foundation early, it is something that will stick with them for life. It becomes their superpower.

“We’re thrilled that a larger-than-life superhero like Josh Sitton will help us showcase our own young superheroes during our Champions Together Breakfast. Although people might not be as familiar with our Young Athletes as they are our traditional programming, it’s a program that can make a huge impact on our communities,” said Special Olympics Wisconsin President & CEO Kathleen Roach. “Through Young Athletes, we’re not just looking to prepare the next generation of Special Olympics athletes. We’re looking to create responsible citizens of the world who value people with intellectual disabilities and prioritize inclusion.”

In 2019 Special Olympics Wisconsin hosted 335 Young Athletes at nearly two dozen sites across the state. The program has also served as a lifeline for many families through the COVID-19 pandemic as virtual programming helped keep many Young Athletes connected and active during tough times. Special Olympics Wisconsin is excited to bring this cutting-edge program to even more children in the future.

To register for this free virtual event, visit the Champions Together Breakfast registration page or contact Tyler Pouros at (262) 518-2317 or tpouros@ specialolympicswisconsin.org.