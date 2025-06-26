Championship Arabian Horse Show

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: FREE Admission - FREE Parking - Free Activities

Experience the Magic of the Arabian Horse!

Horse Show Performance Hours:

Thursday 7:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m - 3 p.m.

*End times are approximate for each day

SATURDAY FAMILY FUN DAY

* Barn Tours

* Painting horse activity

* Meet Arabian Horse Ambassadors up close

SATURDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHT SESSION

* Opening Ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m

Info

Kids & Family
Spectator Sports
