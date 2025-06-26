Championship Arabian Horse Show
to
Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: FREE Admission - FREE Parking - Free Activities
Experience the Magic of the Arabian Horse!
Horse Show Performance Hours:
Thursday 7:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m - 3 p.m.
*End times are approximate for each day
SATURDAY FAMILY FUN DAY
* Barn Tours
* Painting horse activity
* Meet Arabian Horse Ambassadors up close
SATURDAY NIGHT SPOTLIGHT SESSION
* Opening Ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m