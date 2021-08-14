Jazz, 7 & 9 pm. $20.

media release: The Chance Stine Quartet began together as a traditional jazz quartet, but over time it has grown into a vehicle for the group's original music and arrangements. While jazz is still the basis for the group's improvisatory nature, they've morphed into a third stream identity which combines the members' jazz, classical, and folk backgrounds together into an engaging synthesis of styles.

The group members are Chance Stine (saxophone and other woodwinds), Wilder Deitz (keys), Sam Olson (bass), and Matty Allen (drums).

