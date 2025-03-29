× Expand Jason Hillman A close-up of Andrew Rynning. Andrew Rynning

media release: Join us for Change My Mind, a comedy debate show where nothing makes sense and no one knows what they're talking about. Delectable dinner options available at the venue!

Comedian debaters face off to present their cases, roast battle style to a panel of comedian judges. Then the tables are flipped and the judges become the debaters!

Featuring: Eli Wilz, Will Santino, David Fisher, Aris Awes

Hosted by: Andrew Rynning

Doors at 7:30pm • Show at 8pm, Showroom found in basement.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/9223542261076044

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds will be issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.