Changes Not Seen in a Hundred Years: Why China is Bracing for a Historic Confrontation with the United States

media release: Join the Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS) at UW Madison for an exciting lecture with esteemed British journalist David Rennie on US-China relations.

David Rennie joined The Economist in 2007 as European Union correspondent and Charlemagne columnist. From July 2010 to July 2012 he was British political editor and author of the Bagehot column. He moved to Washington DC in summer 2012, where he was the Lexington columnist until 2017, and Washington bureau chief 2013-2018. From May 2018 to September 2024, he was Beijing bureau chief, launching the Chaguan column on China in September 2018. He has since returned to London as Geopolitics editor and launched The Telegram, a column on geopolitics, in October 2024. He is the co-host, with Alice Su, of the Drum Tower podcast, which launched in late 2022.

Rennie's lecture is part of the CEAS Professional series, a high impact lecture series that brings to campus individuals who do significant work in East Asian studies, but who do so outside of the context of a university. This series highlights authors, journalists, policymakers, film-makers, etc. who have made serious contributions to our understanding of current issues in East Asia and connecting East Asia and the United States.

This year's CEAS Professional Lecture is supported by the East Asian Legal Studies Center and the Madison Committee on Foreign Relations.

