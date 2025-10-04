Changing Karma, Cultivating our Life

Karma is one of Buddhism’s most well-known teachings, yet it is often misunderstood. Is karma fixed, or can it be changed? Through the lens of common sense, this teaching will examine how karma actually works—not as fate or superstition, but as the natural unfolding of cause and effect in our lives.

Drawing on her book How to Change Your Karma, Rinpoche will show how reasoning and everyday wisdom reveal karma’s flexibility: our present choices shape our future. Far from something to fear, karma becomes a source of empowerment and hope, offering practical tools for cultivating and transforming our life.