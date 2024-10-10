Chants with Dave Schoepke, Lorna Dune

media release: Auricle New Music Series welcomes Chants and Dave Schoepke on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at 7:00pm, in support of their new album Speleogenesis. Opening the show will be keyboardist and electronic music synthesist Lorna Dune. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Wisconsin-based producer and drummer Chants (The Trilogy Tapes, Maximum Airtime, Astral Plane Recordings) meets master drummer Dave Schoepke on the all-drums LP Speleogenesis for Brussels-based Maloca Records. Speleogenesis blends live drumming with dub techniques and dancefloor-informed production, guided by imagery of a subterranean world. It’s a full-circle moment, as the two met when Chants (a.k.a. Jordan Cohen) took drum lessons from Schoepke during his teenage years. The recording process began with Chants creating skeletal demos for Dave Schoepke to improvise on. Schoepke recorded many layers of drums and percussion, running some of them through his hardware synthesizers. Chants then shaped these recordings, resulting in the final tracks on Speleogenesis, to be released on October 11, 2024.

Opener Lorna Dune is the solo project of Lorna (Krier) Milgaten, a virtuosic pianist, keyboardist, producer and collaborator of chamber ensembles, synthesist in electronic music bands/collectives/groups of people making experimental sound together. Lorna Dune's compositional style ranges from ambient, meditative, long form, immersive electronic and orchestral scoring to higher energy electronic dance music and experimental sound.