Chaos in the Kitchen

Pyramid Event Venue, Lake Mills 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551

media release: Chaos in the Kitchen is a Quintet Jazz group that has been performing in the Madison area for the last 7 years. Featuring Wayne Seiter on Guitar, Gary Lensmeyer on Sax and Clarinet, Lorene Armstrong on Trumpet, Andrew Brienen on Bass and Tim Seery on Drums. Specializing in mid-twentieth Century music by Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Charlie Parker, Benny Goodman, George Gershwin and many others they will be performing for the second time at the Pyramid Event Venue, at  117 S. Main St., Lake Mills, on August 25, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm 

Info

Music
920-945-0280
