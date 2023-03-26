× Expand Bailey Lamar Three people in front of a sunbeam. Chapel Hart

Tickets: $45.00 Advance; Gold Circle: $65.00 Advance; VIP: $125.00

press release: Chapel Hart, the country music trio taking the nation by storm, announce their first headlining concert tour, the GLORY DAYS TOUR, launching January 26, 2023 in Wichita, Kansas. 2022 has been an explosive year for the Poplarville, Mississippi family trio, including last week’s sweep at the “Best of the Beat” Offbeat Magazine awards. The trio took home 4 honors, including “Best Music Video,” “Best Country Artist,” “Song of the Year” and topped off the evening with “Artist of the Year” giving audiences four more reasons, as if any more were needed, to get their tickets before even more dates sell out.

The NBC hit show, “America’s Got Talent” deemed them “America’s Sweethearts,” as they claimed a finalist spot on the popular show this year. Chapel Hart has garnered quite a following with fans and the industry alike. Everyone from Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, John Rich, and more have given praises to their songwriting and showmanship. Having captured the attention of country superstar Darius Rucker, he insisted on having them as featured artists on the recently released single “Ol’ Church Hymn.” These girls have truly proven that hard work, trusting your gut and a little bit of elbow grease goes a long way. For further information on the tour, ticket purchases, and more, please visit www.chapelhart.com.

The trio has been preparing relentlessly for this next venture and not taking a single moment for granted. “It feels really amazing to be going out on our first ever headlining tour,” Devynn Hart says, “God has truly had his hands on us and our careers. We are forever grateful for every opportunity.” With fans anxiously awaiting the chance to see Chapel Hart in their respective cities, requests flooded in from coast to coast and Trea stated “...a wise woman once said, ‘Give the people what they want,’ but it’s so much better when it’s exactly what you want as well. We just want to show as many people as we can that anything is possible if you work hard and never give up on your dreams.” Danica exclaimed, “In my entire career, I’ve never been more excited, nervous, proud and every emotion imaginable. We’ll be able to share our songs and stories with the millions of people who got to watch us on TV, and now they get to experience us up close and personal. This tour will remind people that These Are The GLORY DAYS!”

The Glory Days Tour will be a nationwide celebration of love bringing together all kinds of kinds in the name of good country music. Joining these Mississippi girls as direct support is fellow outdoorsman and country artist Lucas Hoge, known for his show “Hoge Wild” on the Sportsman Channel. The Glory Days Tour already includes over sixty (60) cities with even more to come!