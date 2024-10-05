media release: USA | 2024 | DCP | 102 min.

Director: Zoe Eisenberg; Cast: Mitzi Akaha, Kanoa Goo, Jessica Jade Andres

Chaperone offers a character-driven portrait of complacent loner Misha (Mitzi Akaha), who is approaching her 30th birthday with few prospects in life. When a local high school senior unknowingly invites the older woman to a beach hangout, Misha chooses not to disclose the large age gap. Set in picturesque Hilo, Hawaii, Eisenberg's solo directorial debut captures the nuances of a flawed protagonist thanks to a dynamic visual style and Akaha’s fearless lead performance. Presented as part of the 2024 Asian American Spotlight, with the support of Asian American Studies at UW-Madison. The screening will be presented with open English captions.