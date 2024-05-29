× Expand Ryan Clemens A close-up of Chappell Roan. Chappell Roan

media release: Midwestern darling, burgeoning pop icon and queer hero Chappell Roan is set to captivate audiences across the U.S. with her much-anticipated headlining spring/summer 2024 tour, in support of her critically heralded debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, out now via Amusement/ Island Records. For more information and ticket purchasing, please visit: iamchappellroan.com.

Chappell Roan, hailed by Billboard for being a “a powerhouse vocalist with a potent stage presence,” has curated an electrifying lineup of performances this summer, including stops at touchstone summer festivals Coachella, Boston Calling, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and more! Before heading out on her sure to sell out solo tour, Roan will join Grammy winning pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo as support for select dates along her 2024 GUTS World Tour. Notably, all the headline dates slotted around that GUTS tour have either sold out or are on the brink of doing so, adding an extra layer of anticipation to Roan’s already sought-after solo performances.

Over the past year, Chappell Roan catapulted into stardom, releasing her highly-anticipated debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwets Princess–earning her praise, critical acclaim, and included on the Best Albums of 2023 lists from Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Atlantic, Time, VOGUE, and many more. TeenVogue’s “pop star for the ages” wrapped her first sold out headline Midwest Princess Tour, selling out major cities across the U.S. and Canada. Every tour stop had its own unique theme (like “My Kink Is Karma,” “homecoming dance”) and incorporated opening sets from local drag queens. Roan’s shows have earned universal praise for her captivating performances, creating “a safe space…for self-expression,” and housing an unforgettable show riddled with “vaudevillian antics and pop-royalty-level confidence.”

Chappell Roan is teaming up with PLUS1 to make a positive impact. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to For The Gworls, supporting Black transgender individuals with essentials like rent, surgeries, and medical assistance. This collaboration reflects Chappell Roan's commitment to social responsibility, using the power of music to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

With bold hooks, powerhouse vocals, and theatrical flair Chappell Roan has continued building a cult-like fanbase over the past year across releases like the booming, dance floor-ready “Red Wine Supernova”, her breathtaking self-written ballad “Kaleidoscope”, and last year’s cinematic fan favorite “Casual”. Her synth-pop smash breakthrough, 2020’s “Pink Pony Club” (co-written and produced by Daniel Nigro), set the tone for Chappell’s evolution into her own version of pop stardom: a small town rhinestone cowgirl delivering euphoric, heartfelt bangers, and a queer icon for a generation.

Chappell Roan continues to connect with her growing fanbase by championing an open and honest expression of identity and unapologetic sexuality. Through her music, art, style and spirit, she has already earned press nods from Pitchfork, NPR, MTV, Vulture, Billboard, V Magazine, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue and more. This year, Chappell was named one of Spotify’s, VEVO DSCVR, and Ones To Watch Artists to Watch in 2024, and also earned Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist of 2023. Earlier heralded releases “Naked In Manhattan,” and the “deliciously vindictive “My Kink Is Karma” received well-deserved traction in both the digital and live music world paving the way for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. Chappell’s major achievements in 2023 have poised her for an even more remarkable 2024. Stay tuned for more from Chappell Roan!

“Roan is the pop heroine America needs.” - TIME

“Chappell is bringing the fun back—and her debut album does it in a distinctive, fresh way.” - VOGUE

“Roan is deeply vulnerable in her storytelling” - BILLBOARD

“Chappell Roan is a wildly ribald, extremely hooky thrill ride through sexual and personal awakenings.”

- ROLLING STONE

“Across the album, gang vocals have big cheerleader energy, tapping into an aesthetic that has been co-opted and queered in a cultural lineage running, within Roan’s lifetime” - PITCHFORK

“Her music is exuberant, over-the-top pop indebted to 2010s airwave queens like Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, with instantaneously memorable hooks and more than a few eyebrow-raising lines.” - PITCHFORK