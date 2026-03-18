Charanga Agozá, DJ Luis Armacanqui

× Expand courtesy Charanga Agozá Charanga Agozá on stage at Cafe Coda. Charanga Agozá

media release: Join us at 8:30pm for a dance lesson with The Capitol Social until 9:30pm.

Live band and DJ follows from 9:30pm until 1am. DJ LUIS will take care of partner dance music between band sets.

Cover is just $10 (18+).

Charanga Agozá, a charanga ensemble based in Madison, Wisconsin, was formed in 2009. The group performs Cuban dance music in the charanga tradition — a style of ensemble that emerged in early 20th-century Cuba, featuring flute, violins, piano, bass, and percussion.

Charanga ensembles were central to the development of genres such as danzón, cha-cha-chá, and pachanga, and experienced a resurgence in New York City during the salsa boom of the 1960s and 70s.

Charanga Agozá’s repertoire includes all of these genres as well as modern day salsa played charanga-style.

The group consists of Amber Dolphin on violin, Ben Knox on flute, Yanzel Rivera on vocals, Paul Muench on piano, John Mesoloras on double bass, Flaviano Estrella on trombone, Salar Saleh on timbales, José Madera on percussion, and Paddy Cassidy on congas.