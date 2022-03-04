Charanga Agozá

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Charanga Agozá is a 10-member band that plays charanga music, a dance oriented musical genre that originated in Cuba at the turn of the twentieth century and peaked in the 1950s.

  • Purchase tickets in-advance online or by calling Mike Gibson at 608-243-0156
  • Ticket revenue supports local musicians and Olbrich Gardens
  • A limited number of reduced fee tickets are available. To request a fee waiver, please contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com or 608-243-0156
  • This is a strolling concert. There are a limited number of benches in the Conservatory.
  • Lobby doors open at 4:30 p.m., Conservatory doors open at 5 p.m.
  • Facemasks are required
  • No bar service. Carry-in water bottles allowed.

608-243-0156
