Charanga Agozá
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Charanga Agozá is a 10-member band that plays charanga music, a dance oriented musical genre that originated in Cuba at the turn of the twentieth century and peaked in the 1950s.
Event Guidelines
- Purchase tickets in-advance online or by calling Mike Gibson at 608-243-0156
- Ticket revenue supports local musicians and Olbrich Gardens
- A limited number of reduced fee tickets are available. To request a fee waiver, please contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com or 608-243-0156
- This is a strolling concert. There are a limited number of benches in the Conservatory.
- Lobby doors open at 4:30 p.m., Conservatory doors open at 5 p.m.
- Facemasks are required
- No bar service. Carry-in water bottles allowed.
